Family shares photos of man fatally struck by 2 vehicles on E. North St, troopers seek hit and run driver

Scene of fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/3/4/17)

The coroner says a pedestrian is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Greenville County.

Troopers got the call about the crash around 7:37 p.m. It happened at 3830 E. North Street at Imperial Drive and Gibson Ct in Greenville.

The coroner said the pedestrian succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.

The coroner later identified the pedestrian 23-year-old Christian James Batton of East North Street in Greenville. His cause of death has been ruled as multiple blunt force injuries, his manner of death ruled an accident.

According to trooper reports, a vehicle was traveling east on East North Street when a pedestrian tried to walk out and was struck by the vehicle and knocked into the westbound lane of East North Street. Another unknown vehicle then struck the pedestrian a second time as the pedestrian was lying in the roadway, and then drove away from the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers are actively searching for the driver of the second vehicle who left the scene. They say the vehicle is believed to be a passenger vehicle, possibly a white SUV with damage to the front, undercarriage, and/or wheel(s) and tire(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Batton on Monday.

This crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

