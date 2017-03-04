CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Asheville police seek suspect who beat man with baseball bat at convenience store

Police seek suspect caught on camera beating man with baseball bat in Hendersonville convenience store. (3/4/17)

Asheville Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera beating a man with a baseball bat.

In security footage released by the Market Center on Hendersonville Road, a man can be seen being beaten more than a dozen times by what appears to be a masked individual. The video shows visible injuries to the victim.

The incident happened February 26.

Police have identified the suspect as Jason Lucas.

Lucas is currently being sought in connection with the incident.

If you have seen him, you're asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110.

