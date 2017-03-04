Coroner: One victim transported to hospital after Anderson Co. c - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: One victim transported to hospital after Anderson Co. crash along SC 81

Scene of Anderson Co. crash along SC 81. (FOX Carolina/3/4/17) Scene of Anderson Co. crash along SC 81. (FOX Carolina/3/4/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are reporting injuries in a crash that occurred in Anderson County Saturday evening.

Troopers say they got the call just before 9:20 p.m.

The crash reportedly happened along SC 81 at Masters Blvd.

The coroner says one person was transported by EMS from the scene for treatment.

