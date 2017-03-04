Coroner: Man dies day after becoming trapped in machine at Gaffn - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man dies day after becoming trapped in machine at Gaffney plant

Scene of accident at industrial plant. (March 5, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of accident at industrial plant. (March 5, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Cherokee County coroner says a man has died a day after being injured on the job.

The coroner says 68-year-old Johnny Kent of Mooresville died Saturday. He was injured while working at the Global Carolina plant located at 333 Huntington Road in Gaffney on Friday.

Reports say Kent was pulled into a large machine he was operating at the company and was trapped for about a half hour before being freed by the Gaffney Fire Department and EMS personnel.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to assist the coroner in the investigation.

