Not as cold tonight

Tonight will bring more cloud cover and perhaps an isolated shower in the mountains, which will keep temperatures from dropping too much into the low to middle 40s - not as cold as previous nights.

Monday will be on the cloudy side with a few areas of patchy drizzle with highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to lower 60s in the Upstate. A cold front will move in from the west Tuesday afternoon which will up our rain chances substantially area-wide Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Behind the front will be more sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate and lower 60s in the mountains. We’ll likely even make a run at the 70s in the Upstate late in the week into next weekend as another disturbance moves in and brings another slight chance of rain.