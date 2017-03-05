Snow and ice close Blue Ridge Parkway just after crews clear rock slide

Blue Ride Parkway will be closed until further notice due to the inclement weather.

The announcement came on the very same day a section of the parkway was meant to be reopened following a rock slide. Crews had cleared the rock slide south of Craggy Gardens by late last week and had plans to reopen, but the snow and ice had different plans.

Here is the full update:

A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway was closed in early March after a rock slide in the area, according to officials with the national park.

The rock slide closed Blue Ridge Parkway from mile post 355, near the entrance to Mount Mitchell, through mile post 368 at Craggy Gardens Visitor Center for several weeks, according to Blue Ridge Parkway officials.

The rock slide occurred while the Parkway was open, but no one was injured.

Officials said the cause of the rock slide is likely due to the freezing and thawing of the boulders which he said is a natural process and more common this time of year.

Parkway officials say to take caution when driving around the area and that they will keep the public updated.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.