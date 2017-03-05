Coroner identifies Upstate man dead after car overturns in Cherokee Co. crash

The coroner confirms a Gaffney mad is dead following an early morning collision in Cherokee County Sunday, troopers report.

According to reports, a 2017 BMW carrying two occupants was traveling west on Beaver Dam Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The collision occurred at 2:15 a.m., three miles south of Gaffney.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seat belt during the accident and became entrapped. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger in the car was wearing a seat belt and managed to crawl from the vehicle and impact and was taken to Spartanburg Regional for injuries.

The coroner later identified the deceased as Alfred Walter Farr Jr., 45. Speed is believed to have contributed to the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office.

This death marks Cherokee County's 5th traffic fatality of 2017.

