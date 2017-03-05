Registration open for annual Greenville Zoo 5K race set for first day of April

The Greenville Zoo's 4th annual 'Zoom Through The Zoo' 5K will take place on the first Saturday in April this year.

"It's the only opportunity to run through the zoo so of course you get to see the lions and the giraffes and all that fun stuff on your trek through the zoo and then it's a really family friendly environment," said Amanda Osborne, Executive Director of Greenville Zoo Foundation.

In years past, Osborne said they've seen about 400 people come out to the event. They're hoping to top that number this year.

"It's open for everybody and we encourage all fitness levels to attend," said Osborne.

Osborne said strollers and walkers are welcome but ask that participants leave pets at home.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Cleveland Park on Saturday, April 1. Participants who sign up before March 15, will also get a t-shirt and a free day pass for the Greenville Zoo.

Registration is $35 and you can sign up on the Greenville Zoo Foundation's website.

Part of the proceeds from the race help the Greenville Zoo Foundation fund global conservation efforts of the Amur Leopard & Tiger Alliance or ALTA.

