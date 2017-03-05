Missing hiker located after spending night in woods in Black Mountain

A female hiker who got lost in Buncombe County Saturday night, was located safe in McDowell County Sunday morning, dispatchers say.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, the hiker called 911 to report she had gotten turned around while hiking to a water fall in the Montreat/Black Mountain area and was lost in the woods.

Dispatchers were not able to pin point her location by the call, but immediately sent search and rescue crews to the scene to locate her.

Crews spent all night searching for the hiker and on Sunday morning shortly before 9:30 a.m., the hiker was located safe in McDowell County.

Dispatchers say she appeared to be without distress and was able to walk out of the woods with search crews.

