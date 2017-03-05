Dispatch: Deputies, K9 searching for suspect after Citgo Corner - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies, K9 searching for suspect after Citgo Corner Market robbed in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirm, investigators and a K9 officer are searching for a suspect after a Citgo Corner Market in Greenville County was robbed Sunday morning.

No weapons were used when the convenience store located on White Horse Road was robbed, dispatch said. The call came in at 11:17 a.m.

The suspect was able to take off on foot. Deputies and a K9 officer are actively searching the area for the suspect.

The clerk involved in the incident was not injured.

