Make-A-Wish grants Upstate teen's wish to help other kids battling cancer

When Make-A-Wish told Patrick he could wish for anything he wanted, he didn’t ask to go to Disney World, or meet his favorite sports team – Patrick made a wish to give back to other kids fighting cancer.

Patrick, a 17-year-old from Spartanburg, SC, who loves the thrill of the speedway, is battling a life-threatening illness called osteosarcoma of the facial bone.

When the Make-A-Wish foundation asked him what he would like as his one wish, he didn’t ask to ride in a race car at the Cherokee Speedway that he remembers fondly. Patrick, instead, requested to help the many other children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

To fulfill his wish, Patrick is raising funds for Clement's Kindness, a Greenville-based children's charity that aids families facing the tremendous challenges surrounding a child's cancer or blood disorder diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

The fundraiser is hosted by Cherokee Speedway and takes place Sunday at Cherokee Speedway’s March Madness race from noon to 5 p.m.

Patrick himself will be in attendance to thank his supporters and share his story during intermission at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend, can still honor Patrick's wish by visiting his online fundraising page.

Supporters can also honor the Upstate teen by tagging any posts or pictures concerning his wish with the hashtag #PatricksWish.

“Make-A-Wish believes a wish experience can be a game-changer. We believe a wish is treatment in the form of hope, strength and joy. We encourage the community to share in the celebration of a local child's courage and inspiration.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.