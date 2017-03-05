Court: No bond for Upstate woman charged with murder after boyfriend's body found in woods

Spartanburg County deputies have charged a woman with murder after a man's body was discovered on her property.

According to reports, deputies responded to the 1200 block of McSwain Road due to a citizen call for a welfare check.

While there, they said they found the body of James Earl Sprouse, 57, near the wood line of the property.

Deputies charged Amy Nicole Taylor, 32, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Taylor and Sprouse reportedly lived together at the home where the crime occurred, according to deputies.

Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said that Spouse died after being shot in the neck, but had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Taylor appeared in bond court on Sunday, where she learned she would be held without bond.

On Monday the Sheriff's Office confirmed Sprouse was Taylor's boyfriend.

She is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Her preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 18 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.