No. 5 South Carolina take SEC title over Mississippi St - FOX Carolina 21

No. 5 South Carolina take SEC title over Mississippi St

Posted: Updated:
Gamcocks win 3rd straight SEC Tournament crown with 59-49 victory over Mississippi State. (Source: APImages) Gamcocks win 3rd straight SEC Tournament crown with 59-49 victory over Mississippi State. (Source: APImages)

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Kaela Davis had 23 points and A'ja Wilson scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to send No. 5 South Carolina to its third straight SEC Tournament crown with a 59-49 victory over No. 6 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (27-4) entered the final period down 45-40 when Davis began the comeback with a 3-pointer and Wilson scored the next five points to put South Carolina up for good.

Mississippi State (29-4) closed within 50-49 on Roshunda Johnson's bank shot with 4:42 left. The Bulldogs, however, would not score again in losing their 10th straight - and second consecutive SEC tourney final - to South Carolina.

Wilson, playing without injured post partner Alaina Coates, found her dominance in the final quarter. Along with her points, the Southeastern Conference player of the year had eight of her nine rebounds and two of her four blocks in the period.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.