Coroner identifies man dead after struck by train in Greenwood Co.

The coroner reports that a man has died after being struck by a train in Greenwood County.

According to reports, the victim was walking along train tracks on Seaboard Avenue around 5:20 p.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train.

The man was transported to Self Regional Healthcare, where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Trever Hartley of Greenwood. His cause of death has been ruled as blunt force trauma, his manner of death still pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenwood County Coroner's Office and the Greenwood City Police Department.

