Waynesville youth league robbed of trailer, football equipment

Waynesville Mountaineers Youth Football & Cheering wants you to be on the lookout for their trailer that was stolen.

According to a post on the group's Facebook page, the trailer was last seen on Saturday around noon before it was taken from the parking lot of Jonathan Valley Elementary School.

The group says the trailer was hauling all of their concession equipment and 80% of their football equipment, as they were using it for storage.

According to another post on the league's Facebook page, the group will not be able to participate in the upcoming football or cheer season without the equipment or replacement of the stolen equipment.

A GoFundMe page has been made for the group as they recover from the devastating loss of their trailer and equipment. You can donate to that page here.

The youth league asks that anyone who sees the trailer or knows of its whereabouts immediately contact the Maggie Valley Police Department or a Board Member.

