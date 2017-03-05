Gov. McMaster says goodbye to beloved First Dog "Boots" - FOX Carolina 21

Gov. McMaster says goodbye to beloved First Dog "Boots"

Gov. Henry McMaster says goodbye to beloved dog "Boots" (Source: Twitter) Gov. Henry McMaster says goodbye to beloved dog "Boots" (Source: Twitter)
SC Governor Henry McMaster shared sad news with is followers on social media Sunday.

McMaster said his heart was heavy after the loss of his beloved dog "Boots."

The governor says the English Bulldog died unexpectedly Sunday morning at 10:42 a.m. at the Governor's Mansion, surrounded by his family. He had been receiving successful treatment for lymphatic cancer for several months.

He made another post about the First Dog on Facebook:

"Sadly, this morning we had to say goodbye to our beloved Boots," read the post. "Our hearts are heavy, but full of love. Everybody loved Boots. We will miss him greatly."

McMaster was sworn in just a few months ago on January 24 as 117th Governor of South Carolina.

