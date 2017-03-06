Community members invited to address Laurens District High students at Student Success Event

Laurens County School District 55 is inviting community members, business leaders, faith leaders, political leaders, and “everyone who has a vested interest in the success of the students” to attend a Student Success Event on Monday at Laurens District High School, according to Ed Murray, a spokesman for the school district.

The event will be from 7:15 to 8 a.m.

Laurens District High School made the news in February when several fights, including one incident where a student was cut with a knife, broke out at the school and even spilled into communities after school.

