Community members invited to address Laurens District High students at Student Success Event

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Laurens County School District 55 is inviting community members, business leaders, faith leaders, political leaders, and “everyone who has a vested interest in the success of the students” to attend a Student Success Event on Monday at Laurens District High School, according to Ed Murray, a spokesman for the school district.

The event will be from 7:15 to 8 a.m.

Laurens District High School made the news in February when several fights, including one incident where a student was cut with a knife, broke out at the school and even spilled into communities after school.

