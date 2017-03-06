Mascots for a Cure make stop at Greenville hospital during national tour

Sports mascots are teaming up in the fight against childhood cancer and will make a stop in Greenville Monday as part of their nationwide fundraising tour.

Mascots for a Cure (MFAC is taking sports mascots on a tour of 36 cities in 48 days, partnering with hospitals, professional and collegiate sports teams and cancer awareness groups in order to raise money to "Lace Up and Twist Away" childhood cancer, according to a news release.

"We're visiting 36 U.S. cities because the number 36 represents the number of children diagnosed with cancer every day," said MFAC CEO and Founder Derek Zinser, who enlisted the help of 250 mascots from around the country for the tour.

Greenville’s tour stop at the Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital will feature Reedy Rip'it the Frog from the Greenville Drive, Homer the Brave from Atlanta Braves, the Tiger from Clemson University, and Stomper of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the hospital on Grove Road.

