Former president of Warren Wilson College dies

John Carey, who served as president of Warren Wilson College from 1986-1988, died on Thursday, according to a news release from the college.

“To this day, we continue to see John Carey’s fingerprints on this College,” stated Steven L. Solnick, president of Warren Wilson College in the news release. “In the end, it is not about the time you spent in a place but the impact that remains after you leave. He helped Warren Wilson College transition from the long legacy of one president and move toward the future. On behalf of the College, I send condolences to former President Carey’s wife, Mary Charlotte, and his children.”

Carey went on to become a religion professor at Florida Southern College until his retirement in 1998.

Carey also served as a pastor om Anchorage, Alaska in the 2000s.

Funeral details have not been announced.

