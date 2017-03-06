Deputies investigating reported assault at Spartanburg bowling alley

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a man said he was attacked at a bowling alley on Sunday.

The 25-year-old victim told deputies the assault happened around 1 a.m. at Paradise Bowling Lanes on East Blackstock Road.

According to investigative reports, the victim was bowling with friends when he told deputies “some ‘racial rednecks’ began to say ‘racist stuff against Russian people,’” the report states.

After finishing up their game, the victim said his friends walked away for a moment and that’s when he was attacked.

The victim said he was struck in the face and head, knocked to the ground, and then kicked repeatedly.

Deputies noted the victim had several bruises and scrapes to his forehead and chin, as well as two black eyes.

The owner, however, says the incident was not racially motivated.

"The Ukraninan guy was throwing his bowling ball over into the other person's lane and they had asked him on several occasions to stop, and I guess one thing lead to another," owner Linda Gamble said. "This was simply someone who had to much alcohol to drink and started an altercation."

Deputies said the bowling alley had surveillance cameras but it would be Monday at least before the footage could be accessed.

No suspects were identified in the investigative reports.

