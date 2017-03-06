Anderson Co. teen starts 'Lunch for LEOs' movement - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. teen starts 'Lunch for LEOs' movement

Posted: Updated:
Simon Wilson (left) with a SCHP trooper (Courtesy: Lunch for LEOs) Simon Wilson (left) with a SCHP trooper (Courtesy: Lunch for LEOs)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate teen has started a movement to give back to law enforcement officers.

Simon Wilson said he started “Lunch for LEOs” back in December.

He purchases gift cards and distributes them to officers in the community.

“Proudly and unapologetically supporting our men and women in blue!,” Wilson exclaims on the Lunch for LEOs Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.