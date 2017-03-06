Anderson Co. teen starts 'Lunch for LEOs' movement

Simon Wilson (left) with a SCHP trooper (Courtesy: Lunch for LEOs)

An Upstate teen has started a movement to give back to law enforcement officers.

Simon Wilson said he started “Lunch for LEOs” back in December.

He purchases gift cards and distributes them to officers in the community.

“Proudly and unapologetically supporting our men and women in blue!,” Wilson exclaims on the Lunch for LEOs Facebook page.

