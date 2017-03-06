Education student inspired by elementary school teacher now teaches with her

Mrs. Walker and Danny Hall (Source: The School District of Oconee Co.)

An education student is now learning how to teach with the help of the person who inspired him to become a teacher, his elementary school teacher.

According to a spokesperson for the Oconee County School District, in third grade, Danny Hall was in Mrs. Walker’s class at Kellett Elementary. She encouraged him and challenged him.

“She inspired me,” Hall said. “She is the reason I decided to go into teaching.”

Hall is now a student teacher from Southern Wesleyan University and a student teaching in Mrs. Walker’s class at Northside Elementary where she still teaches third grade.

“I am honored Danny says I inspired him,” said Mrs. Walker, “but even more, I just love the fact that he wants to be an elementary teacher. We need more male teachers in our elementary schools!”

Hall recently experienced a devastating fire at his residence where he lost everything. However, the OneSeneca teachers and staff assisted Hall in his loss by providing what he needed.

“We are also proud because we know Danny, a product of this school district, will make a tremendous impact on the many lives he will touch as a teacher.” Geoff Smith, principal at Northside Elementary said.

