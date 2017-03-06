Detectives: McDowell Co. woman accused of mentally, physically abusing her 4 children

Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Marion mother was arrested after an investigation revealed she was mentally and physically abusing her four children.

Detectives said Pamela Holtzclaw Corpening, 56, of Sunkist Drive was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count each of attempted assault by strangulation and communicating threats.

Deputies began investigating after DSS received reports of abuse in the home.

An investigation revealed primarily mental abuse but some physical abuse involving the children, detectives said.

The child victims include a 10-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl.

