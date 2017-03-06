Deep fryer catches fire at Haywood Co. school

A fire was reported at Bethel Middle School on Monday.

The fire chief of Center Pigeon Fire Department said a deep fryer caught fire in the kitchen of the school. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the school's fire suppression system had reportedly extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire chief said there was no structural damage, but some equipment was damaged in the kitchen.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the district for more details.

