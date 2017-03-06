Deputies: Seneca man accused of burglarizing relative's home

A Seneca man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday after a burglary according to deputies.

Deputies said they responded on Mar. 3 to Janda Road in regards to a reported burglary. Deputies said the victim stated the door to the residence was forced open. They said the victim discovered the burglary after leaving the residence and being gone for a few hours.

The next day, deputies said they were again called to the same address in regards to a separate burglary incident. The victim said that a family member, 36-year-old Casey Len Auten, was inside the residence. Deputies said Auten left in the victim’s vehicle after a verbal discussion between the two.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Auten was driving. When searching the vehicle, deputies said they discovered a quantity of marijuana along with some prescription medication that was prescribed to the victim, who reported it missing. They said they also found other items that belonged to the victim.

Auten was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Saturday with a burglary charge and a citation with simple possession of marijuana in an arrest warrant with petit larceny. Deputies said Auten remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $52,736 surely bond.

