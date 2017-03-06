Spartanburg SRO rescues injured hawk

A school resource officer swooped in to help an injured bird of prey on Monday.

The Spartanburg Police Department shared a photo of SRO Bibler on social media with a hawk, which was reportedly taken for treatment after being found with injuries.

"It's not just citizens our officers are sworn to protect," the department said.

The agency urged caution concerning wildlife and suggested citizens contact the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources or a wildlife rescue organization if they find an injured animal.

