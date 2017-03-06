Tractor-trailer overturned in Greenwood Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Tractor-trailer overturned in Greenwood Co.

Overturned tractor-trailer in Hodges (Source: Larry Honicutt) Overturned tractor-trailer in Hodges (Source: Larry Honicutt)
Authorities were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Greenwood County on Monday.

Troopers said a collision occurred on Moorefield Street near Freeman Road just before noon.

A witness shared a photo of a tractor trailer overturned on an embankment.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the semi ran off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

Troopers said no injuries were reported.

A small detour was set up at the scene while crews worked to clear the crash.

