Gang members plotted to kill witness to pizza delivery driver carjacking, deputies say

Campbell (left) and Lewis appear before a magistrate (FOX Carolina/ July 23, 2015)

Top left to bottom right: Brown, Cummings, Lewis, Neal and Williamson (Source: GCSO)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said multiple Greenville County gang members planned to kill the key witness to a robbery in order to avoid a conviction.

In July 2015, deputies said two suspects, Donny Campbell and Brian Lewis, robbed and carjacked a Domino's pizza delivery driver at gunpoint near Staunton Bridge Road.

After fleeing in the stolen car, the pair reportedly rammed two patrol cars when deputies approached them.

Deputies said Campbell was taken into custody, but Lewis fled the scene. After a search with air and K-9 support, Lewis was captured near Grove Station Apartments.

Deputies said in January, they learned threats were being communicated by Lewis out of the Greenville County Detention Center to members of the Piru Bloods gang.

The gang reportedly conspired to kill the state's key witness so Lewis wouldn't be prosecuted.

Deputies said multiple documented members of the gang were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The suspects were identified as Demetrius Cummings, 23, Antonio Williams, 29, Darius Brown, 27, and Zanadro Neal, 32.

An investigation revealed two handguns and an assault rifle validating the legitimate threat, according to deputies.

Lewis is now facing eight additional charges: four counts of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Sheriff Will Lewis said around-the-clock protection has been provided for the witnesses family.

Lewis was found guilty of charges connected to the armed robbery and sentenced to 32 years in jail.

