Firefighters responding to Anderson Co. house fire

The Anderson County Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Monday.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported on George Edward Drive just after 1 p.m.

Jimmy Sutherland, fire chief for Anderson County, said no injuries were reported but the home was fully involved.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route to the scene for more details.

