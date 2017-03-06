Jeff Duncan responds to revised travel ban

Lawmakers responded on Monday after President Trump signed a revised executive order regarding travel and national security.

The revised travel ban bars citizens from Syrian, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for entering the U.S. for 90 days. It notably drops Iraq from the list of countries initially banned from entry in January.

The order also blocks all refugees for 120 days. The original order banned Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Rep. Jeff Duncan released the following statement:

I support President Trump’s updated Executive Order on national security, just as I supported the previous version. U.S. Law specifically grants the President this authority:

“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.” (8 US Code 1182-f)

I am grateful that President Trump takes his responsibility seriously. I am pleased that he is once again putting the interests of the American people first – especially when it comes to safety. Many in the media and on the left seem to have forgotten we are at war with a determined enemy – radical Islamist terrorism. Until that foe is vanquished, we do well to temporarily halt bringing people into the country who can’t be proven not to want to do our people harm, until better vetting procedures can be put into place.