Mitchell Co. deputies: 2 arrested after violent fight on Facebook Live

Two individuals were arrested in February by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office after deputies said a graphic video of a fight aired on Facebook Live.

On Sunday, deputies said they received a call that a domestic fight was being shown live on a Facebook page. When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined the video occurred the night before.

The next day, deputies said they received the video from various residents. After reviewing it, they issued arrest warrants for both individuals.

According to deputies, Heather Pendley was arrested on Feb. 20 for simple assault and received a $1500 bond. Ray Jones was arrested on Feb. 23 for simple assault and received a $5000 bond.

They said both have court dates on Mar. 29.

