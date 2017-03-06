District: Student charged after gun found at Spartanburg Co. sch - FOX Carolina 21

District: Student charged after gun found at Spartanburg Co. school

Posted: Updated:
(File image/ FOX Carolina) (File image/ FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg School District Three said a student is facing charges after an incident involving a firearm on Monday.

Officials at Broome High School received reports of a 15-year-old student carrying a weapon on school property. Officials said a search of the student revealed a firearm.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and presenting a firearm on school grounds. The student has reportedly been recommended for expulsion.

A classmate reported the firearm on campus to school officials.

“I would like to publicly thank the brave student who reported this incident," said superintendent Kenny Blackwood. "This student is a hero.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.