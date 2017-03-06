Greenville officers ask for help identifying credit card fraud suspect

The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a credit card fraud suspect.

Officers said the suspect went into the Walgreens at Pelham Road and used the victim’s stolen credit cards. Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463)

