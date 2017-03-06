Renovations to Spartanburg jail bring changes to visitation

The Spartanburg County Detention Center's $250,000 renovations mean inmates and visitors will no longer see each other in person through a window - instead, visitation will be done via video monitor. The renovations took seven weeks to complete and the new changes will be rolled out Tuesday.

The change comes along with several other changes to the facility, including a new lobby, a more secure front desk, and a visitation phone bank in the front entrance.

Staffers said relatives and friends of inmates will be able to chat with them during visitation hours remotely via computer screen if they are not able to make it to the jail.

The changes are all in an effort to increase security at the facility.

"Our main focus," said jail director Maj. Allen Freeman, "was to give protection to our lobby officer." The officer at reception used to sit at an uncovered, unprotected desk in the front. Now, that officer is protected by glass.

The renovations were paid for with county surplus money, according to Freeman.

