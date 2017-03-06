Deputies: Homeowners charged after 40 animals abandoned in 'appalling conditions' could be heading to TX with 9-year-old grandson

One of the dogs rescued from the home (Source Henderson Co. Animal Shelter)

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said two Fletcher homeowners are facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation.

Deputies said on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. they were called to perform an animal welfare check on Maxwell Drive. The caller said a family moved away and left their pets with little food and water.

When they located the home, deputies said 40 animals were found living in "incredibly appalling conditions." During an investigation of the property which included two campers and an outbuilding, deputies said they seized 28 dogs, four puppies and eight cats.

All the animals were transported to the Henderson County Animal Shelter on Stoney Mountain Road and are undergoing veterinary care.

The shelter said they are working to ensure the animals are healthy and able to be placed for adoption.

The homeowners, later identified as 60-year-old Robert Bryan Fore and 56-year-old Sandy Jean Fore, are expected to face civil and criminal charges.

On Thursday, Animal Enforcement deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said the Fores fled with their 9-year-old grandson and may be headed to Texas.

The pair have been charged with two felony counts each of killing an animal by starvation and four felony counts each of cruelty to animals. The Fores also have two misdemeanor warrants each for cruelty to animals with more charges possible as the investigation continues.

Officials say Sandy Fore may be using the alias of Jeannie Fore or Jeannie Hughes. Robert Bryan Fore may be using the alias of Tommy Fore, according to reports.

Reports say Sandy Fore surrendered 40 dogs and cats on Saturday, March 4, from the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the couple's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

