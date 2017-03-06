Rain Tuesday, sunshine Wednesday

Scattered rain for Tuesday, then a spring-like pattern settles in across the Carolinas and Georgia! Our next rain chance arrives this weekend.

Spotty afternoon rain will be overtaken by heavier showers and possibly a passing thunderstorm in the evening. Temperatures will get to the 60s, and rain will exit by 10pm.

We could pick up between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall before the system moves out, and while a few rumbles of thunder are possible, we have a very low severe weather threat.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with pleasant temperatures reaching the low 70s Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains. We hold onto that trend into Thursday, then rain is back in the picture by late Friday into Saturday. Highs will remain well above normal for this time of year, so tree pollen levels will be rising once again!

