Pickens Co. removes 12K pounds of trash after litter sweep

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

More than six tons of trash were removed from the roadways after Pickens County completed a litter sweep of Highway 123 from Easley to Clemson.

According to Pickens County, this project took 10 days to complete, it involved numerous county departments and the SCDOT.  

Pickens County would like to thank the Sheriff’s Office, SCDOT, Roads and Bridges and the inmates who worked extremely hard to complete this project in a timely manner. In total, this project required over 456 hours of inmate labor to complete.

They stated that by utilizing the County Prison, such projects were able to be completed. One of the goals of Pickens County Prison is to partner with the various departments within this country to reduce costs, provide timely services and provide useful skills and opportunities for the incarcerated men.

Pickens County stated the incredible numbers of amount of trash are a reminder that the citizens of this county play a vital role in the maintenance and beautification of our roadways. 

