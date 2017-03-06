Doctor for Life offers one-stop shop concept

Bo Rogers is getting a checkup during a doctor's visit.

"I've got three children now under the age of two and my wife's a nurse," Rogers said.

So, he wanted to become more conscious about his health. He's focusing on eating more salads and grilled meat, rather than fried food.

It's what he's learned at Doctor for Life in Greenville. It's a place with a new healthcare concept.

"The prescription that I'm writing is really a lifestyle change," said Dr. Cheryl Sarmiento, an internist and Rogers' doctor.

Those prescriptions could lead patients to the aquatic center, a gym with treadmills and weights, or a stop in the kitchen.

"We came up with this concept of a one-stop shop," Sarmiento said.

She says many Americans are suffering from at least one chronic disease that is preventable.

"Food is medicine, so we use food to prevent diseases," she said.

There's also an organic farm on the property where food is grown and brought to a kitchen, which Doctor for Life Chef Rodney Foster cooks. The healthy meals are cooked based on recommendation by Sarmiento and a nutritionist. Patients can buy pre-cooked meals, or take cooking classes on how to prepare them.

"It's not just treating the disease- healthcare is preventing them from becoming sick," Sarmiento said.

And that's why the one-stop shop sickness prevention program works for Rogers.

"For me to gain that education and share that with my family and friends is the big benefit and positive for me," he said.

