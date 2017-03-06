Report: 34 arrested after large-scale drug sweep in Laurens Co.

Investigators say 34 individuals are behind bars in Laurens County after a large-scale drug sweep in the Upstate.

Through “Operation New Years Resolution”, investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton City Public Safety and SLED issued 147 criminal arrest warrants for individuals throughout Laurens County on Monday.

The arrest warrants ranged from driving under suspension, to magistrate and general sessions court bench warrants, to numerous narcotics violations.

From the warrant sweep, investigators say they seized the following from two different residences:

88 grams of “Ice” (a.k.a- methamphetamine)

88 pills of Ecstasy

3.7 grams of BHO (Butane Hash Oil)

4 grams of Crack Cocaine

5 pounds of marijuana

5 firearms

Undisclosed amount of cash

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized are around $15,000, investigators say.

The individuals arrested in the sweep have been transported to the Laurens County Johnson Detention Center and are awaiting bond.

“I’m proud of the result from the cooperation between the agencies of this county,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “The undesirable thieves and drug dealers of this county need to make note, we are coming for you!”

