Blue Ridge Electric settles for $3.2M in teen's electrocution death

Three years after an Upstate teenager's electrocution, a wrongful death lawsuit has been settled.

Emily Rose Donald, 16, was fatally electrocuted outside her home on Christopher Lane in January 2014.

The coroner said the electricity in Donald's house went out and she thought she saw a fire outside, so she left the home to check. Donald accidentally came into contact with a power line and was killed.

Blue Ridge Electrical Co-Op, the utility company sued by Donald's family, said a squirrel came into contact with the wire and caused the power pole to catch fire.

Officials with the company said the wire eventually came loose and fell to the ground. It was reportedly energized with 7,200 volts when Donald touched it.

According to online court records, in January 2017, an attorney for Donald's estate agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit.

Blue Ridge Electric was ordered to pay $3.25 million to Donald's mother in exchange for discharge claims against the company in the accident.

