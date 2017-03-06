Lake Lure Police: Missing 62-year-old woman found safe

Lake Lure police said a woman who went missing Monday afternoon was found safe on Tuesday.

The Lake Lure Police Department issued a silver alert for 62-year-old Sharlene Ann Kohler who had been last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on March 6 in Bat Cave, NC. Kohler is believed to be suffering from dementia of some other cognitive impairment.

Kohler was last seen wearing a black floppy hat, black jacket and a long white shirt. She stands 5'4" and has dark blond hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Kohler was last seen driving a dark gray 2005 BMW 325i with a license plate of DFS8882. She is said to be traveling with a brown Shitzu possibly to Grandfather Mountain or the Asheville Airport.

Police said Tuesday that Kohler was located in Haywood County around 7:41 a.m. She was safe and in the custody of NC Highway Patrol..

