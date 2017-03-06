Lake Lure Police: Missing 62-year-old woman found safe - FOX Carolina 21

UPDATE

Lake Lure Police: Missing 62-year-old woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
Sharlene Ann Kohler (Source: Lake Lure Police) Sharlene Ann Kohler (Source: Lake Lure Police)
Sharlene Ann Kohler (Source: NC Dept. of Public Safety) Sharlene Ann Kohler (Source: NC Dept. of Public Safety)
LAKE LURE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Lake Lure police said a woman who went missing Monday afternoon was found safe on Tuesday.

The Lake Lure Police Department issued a silver alert for 62-year-old Sharlene Ann Kohler who had been last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on March 6 in Bat Cave, NC. Kohler is believed to be suffering from dementia of some other cognitive impairment.

Kohler was last seen wearing a black floppy hat, black jacket and a long white shirt. She stands 5'4" and has dark blond hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Kohler was last seen driving a dark gray 2005 BMW 325i with a license plate of DFS8882. She is said to be traveling with a brown Shitzu possibly to Grandfather Mountain or the Asheville Airport.

Police said Tuesday that Kohler was located in Haywood County around 7:41 a.m. She was safe and in the custody of NC Highway Patrol..

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.