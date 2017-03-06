Hendersonville stores evacuated after suspicious package found

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package found on Monday was deemed to be not a threat after it was discovered to be a brief case.

According to deputies, the package was located near Walmart at Highland Square Shopping Center. Several stores in the area were evacuated due to the incident.

The bomb squad with the Sheriff's Office was called to assist the Hendersonville Police Department at the scene.

After x-raying the package, deputies said the contents were not suspicious. The package was a brief case left near a trashcan.

Authorities were clearing the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.