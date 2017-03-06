Deshaun Watson named semifinalist for Sullivan Award for 2nd consecutive year

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named a semifinalist for the Sullivan Award for the second consecutive year!

The AAU Sullivan Award has been presented each year to the outstanding amateur athlete in the United States by the Amateur Athletic Union since 1930.

This year, Watson is the only college football player to be named among the 18 semifinalists.

Watson led the Clemson Tigers to the national championship this past season. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy for the second year in a row. His other awards include the Unitas Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award as the top quarterback in college football and the Bowden Award as the top student athlete in college football.

After a first round of voting, six finalists will be announced and a second round of voting will take place. The winner will be announced in a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on April 11.

The other semifinalists include:

Aly Raisman (gymnastics), Ashleigh Johnson (water polo, Princeton), Brianna Turner (women’s basketball, Notre Dame), Deshaun Watson (college football, Clemson), Ginny Thrasher (rifle, West Virginia), Helen Maroulis (wrestler, Simon Fraser), Jackie Galloway (taekwondo), Kayla Harrison (judo), Kyle Lewis (baseball, Mercer), Kyle Snyder (wrestler, Ohio State), Lauren Carlini (volleyball, Wisconsin), Laurie Hernandez (gymnastics), Lonzo Ball (UCLA basketball) , Malik Monk (Kentucky, basketball), Matt Centrowitz Jr (track, Oregon), Maverick McNealy (men’s golf, Stanford), Steele Johnson (diving, Purdue) and Vashti Cunningham (track).

Fans can vote on their favorite athlete by clicking here.

