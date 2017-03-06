Greenville County Sheriffs unveil 'No Sudden Move' pouches

About a year ago, Larry Drummond began thinking of a way to make the interaction between citizens and law enforcement safer for both parties. Thus the “No Sudden Move,” pouch was created.

"I know that this product will help out a lot of citizens out there as well as the officers,” explained Drummond.

Drummond's product caught the attention of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The department used grant money to purchase about a 100 of the pouches to see how it’s received by the public.

"Traffic stops are extremely dangerous, can't stress that enough,” explained GCSO Major Deputy, Drew Pinciaro, “You're essentially walking up to an unknown. You have no idea what you're walking up to and you have no idea what the driver may or may not do."

It's a simple idea, you put your drivers’ license and registration inside the packet and it magnetically sticks to your car vent on the driver’s side. It also allows you to provide other information upfront.

"Say you have a concealed weapon on you, which everybody in South Carolina pretty much does. It's blackened out,” said Drummond, “When an officer walks up, he can ascertain if it’s safe enough to approach you."

On the other side of the pouch is where you can put any emergency contacts or medical conditions in case you're in an accident. As for Drummond, he hopes this little pouch will help save a few lives by easing the tension of a traffic stop.

"Everybody is in compliance with each other,” explained Drummond.