IHOP offering free pancakes for National Pancake Day Tuesday

It’s that time of the year again to unbuckle those belts and cram down a stack of IHOP pancakes.

National Pancake Day at IHOP takes place on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To celebrate, participating locations are giving customers a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP hosts National Pancake Day to help raise money for children battling critical illnesses. Since starting the event in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised more than $24 million for charity.

