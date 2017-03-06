One year "Angelversary" of 3 killed in Piedmont car accident

Lanterns filled with messages were released and pushed up toward the sky Monday evening as a community remembered three people, including a teen, who were taken too soon.

It's been one year exactly since Kayla Mann, Lance Jones and Danielle Williams were killed in a car accident in the Upstate.

Scholarship created after 3 killed in Piedmont crash

We've previously seen their families come together to teach other teen drivers about the dangers of the road, but Monday was all about how these young lives impacted so many in their short time here.

Danielle Williams, 17, was always referred to as a 'redneck princess.'

"She was country and it was her way or have it no way." Danielle Williams's friends Emily Davis and Ashley Holbert talk and laugh about their friend.

Lance Jones's family tells FOX Carolina he loved Mustang cars and always looked after his friends.

"He was my angel from day one, he had a heart of gold, he would help anybody," Becky Jones, Lance Jones's mother said.

The two are buried just feet apart at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Piedmont. The city they grew up in and the city where their lives were cut too short.

"I don't think teenagers realize what can happen in a car and even if you're doing nothing wrong, other people can be. Watch other people, not just yourself," Holbert said.

March 6, 2017 marks one year since the three, Kayla Mann, Lance Jones and Danielle Williams, were all killed when their car went off Langston Road.

The case is still under investigation and the family believes there is more to it.

"We're just trying to figure out all of the pieces and all of the answers, because we still don't have answers as to why it happened," Becky Jones said.

Jones and Williams had a special love for each other and their friends.

"Their love story had just begun and I hate that we didn't get to see them grow together and see their love grow," Becky Jones said.

"Lance treated Danielle better than any other guy she had ever been with. He respected her," Holbert said. "She stood up for what she wanted and she would never let anyone tear her down."

Becky Jones said she continues to look out for signs from Lance Jones even though he is physically gone. Pennies mean something special to her. She wears a penny necklace in honor of her son.

"I have three pennies, two were in his pocket the night. One says 1977, which was the year I was born, and the other was 2016, the year they passed away. There's a 1995 penny in the middle of these that he left for me. I just find em' in random places and I think they're from him," Jones said.

She said the lantern release helps the community remember the lives taken too soon.

"It's hard to accept the fact that they are gone and it helps keep the memory alive and help keep awareness of what happened."

