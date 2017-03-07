Upstate reacts to President's new travel ban

President Donald Trump signed his second travel ban of his presidency on Monday. But there are some key revisions in place, following his original Executive Order in late January.

Brent Nelsen is a Political Science Professor at Furman University, and said, this time, it's a much less chaotic response.

"It seems to be a much more orderly process and there are reasons given for the restrictions that are put in place."

Here's what the new Executive Order does:

-It puts a 90 day hold on new visas from six countries including Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Iraq is not included on the list this time.

-Green card holders and those with valid visas are exempt from the ban.

-The order won't take effect until March 16th.

The new order also puts a 120 day hold on the refugee program in the U.S. and says only 50,000 refugees will be allowed in this year, about half of what the Obama administration allowed.

Jason Lee is with the Evangelical Immigration Table, a group that works with World Relief Spartanburg, one of two agencies that resettles refugees in the state.

"It's disappointing but we'll continue to serve refugees in our community and help our Upstate communities welcome and serve refugees."

He said, the current process to vet these refugees is already strict enough.

“We already do extreme vetting of refugees. It takes 2 or 3 years in the process for them to get approved."

Upstate Pastor Mark Burns is a supporter of the President's, and said he's in favor of the updated travel and refugee program ban. He said it’s the President's job, to make sure everyone is safe.

“I’m happy the President is letting the whole world know and Americans know that while we are still a shining city on the hill, we're still going to make sure the common man and woman and common American citizen can be protected."

