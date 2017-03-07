Upstate deli sustains extensive fire damage

Scene of fire at American Deli Store in Greenville Co. (March 7, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Workers at a Greenville County deli said the business was heavily damaged by a fire Monday night.

The fire started at the American Deli Store on West Blue Ridge Drive around 11 p.m. according to Assistant Chief Allan Myers with the Berea Fire Department.

Myers said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out and no one was hurt.

"The ceiling caved in. There's water everywhere. Everything is basically destroyed on the inside," said Melissa Childs, manager at American Deli.

Child said the deli would be closed for some but she is optimistic it will reopen.

"We had new customers coming in every single day saying that they heard about American Deli, so I know we're going to have a lot of upset customers," Childs said. "So, I'm sorry you guys but keep us in your prayers. Pray that we open back up. Bigger and better. We look for your support."

Other stores nearby also sustained smoke and damage, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

