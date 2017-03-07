Some unofficial results in for Laurens, Clinton, Cross Hill, Lockhart general elections

General elections were held in multiple municipalities in Laurens and Union counties on Tuesday to fill a number of local offices and council seats.

Below is a list of races and candidates by municipality. The unofficial votes will be updated as soon as they are made available, with the winners in bold.

Laurens

Commissioner of Public Works, Dist 1- Brenda Curry (Incumbent), J. Scott Tollison: Curry - 106 votes ; Tollison - 40 votes; 5 write-in votes.

; Tollison - 40 votes; 5 write-in votes. Commissioner of Public Works, Dist 2 - Suzanne Lowry, Tim Pulley, Jeff Thompson: Lowry - 92 votes; Pulley - 104 votes; Thompson - 332 votes ; 5 write-in votes.

; 5 write-in votes. City Council seat 1 - Marian Miller (Incumbent), Tony Bailey, Phillip McClintock: Miller - 52 votes ; Bailey - 28 votes; McClintock - 10 votes.

; Bailey - 28 votes; McClintock - 10 votes. City Council seat 2 - Alicia Sullivan (Incumbent):

City Council seat 4 - Sara Latimore (Incumbent)

Clinton

City Council seat 1 - Danny Cook (Incumbent), James Hayes: Cook - 68 votes ; Hayes - 2 votes; 5 write-in votes.

; Hayes - 2 votes; 5 write-in votes. City Council seat 3 - Mary Jean Byrd (Incumbent), Sasha Cotton, Robbie Neal: Byrd - 39 votes; Cotton - 4 votes; Neal - 44 votes .

. City Council seat 5 - Ronnie Roth, Norman Scarborough (Incumbent): Roth - 76 votes; Scarborough - 47 votes; 1 write-in vote.

Cross Hill

Mayor- Randy Bishop (Mayor pro tem), Bobby Kersey: Bishop - 69 votes ; Kersey - 10 votes; 2 write-in votes.

; Kersey - 10 votes; 2 write-in votes. Town Council - Charles Bartee (Incumbent), David Coleman (Incumbent), Brett Davis, Malachi Dressel, Beverly Lindsay Jones, Robin Whiteford Quinton: (top 4 chosen) Bartee - 63 votes; Coleman - 52 votes; Davis - 49 votes; Dressel - 20 votes; Jones - 70 votes; Quinton - 23 votes; 1 write-in vote.

Lockhart

Mayor - Ailene Ashe (Incumbent), Ray Duncan

Town Council (2 open seats) - Stephanie Duncan, Wanda stein, Mallory Thomas

The above votes are unofficial at this time.

