Some unofficial results in for Laurens, Clinton, Cross Hill, Lockhart general elections

An Upstate polling location (File) LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -
General elections were held in multiple municipalities in Laurens and Union counties on Tuesday to fill a number of local offices and council seats.
Below is a list of races and candidates by municipality. The unofficial votes will be updated as soon as they are made available, with the winners in bold.
Laurens
- Commissioner of Public Works, Dist 1- Brenda Curry (Incumbent), J. Scott Tollison: Curry - 106 votes; Tollison - 40 votes; 5 write-in votes.
- Commissioner of Public Works, Dist 2 - Suzanne Lowry, Tim Pulley, Jeff Thompson: Lowry - 92 votes; Pulley - 104 votes; Thompson - 332 votes; 5 write-in votes.
- City Council seat 1 - Marian Miller (Incumbent), Tony Bailey, Phillip McClintock: Miller - 52 votes; Bailey - 28 votes; McClintock - 10 votes.
- City Council seat 2 - Alicia Sullivan (Incumbent):
- City Council seat 4 - Sara Latimore (Incumbent)
Clinton
- City Council seat 1 - Danny Cook (Incumbent), James Hayes: Cook - 68 votes; Hayes - 2 votes; 5 write-in votes.
- City Council seat 3 - Mary Jean Byrd (Incumbent), Sasha Cotton, Robbie Neal: Byrd - 39 votes; Cotton - 4 votes; Neal - 44 votes.
- City Council seat 5 - Ronnie Roth, Norman Scarborough (Incumbent): Roth - 76 votes; Scarborough - 47 votes; 1 write-in vote.
Cross Hill
- Mayor- Randy Bishop (Mayor pro tem), Bobby Kersey: Bishop - 69 votes; Kersey - 10 votes; 2 write-in votes.
- Town Council - Charles Bartee (Incumbent), David Coleman (Incumbent), Brett Davis, Malachi Dressel, Beverly Lindsay Jones, Robin Whiteford Quinton: (top 4 chosen) Bartee - 63 votes; Coleman - 52 votes; Davis - 49 votes; Dressel - 20 votes; Jones - 70 votes; Quinton - 23 votes; 1 write-in vote.
Lockhart
- Mayor - Ailene Ashe (Incumbent), Ray Duncan
- Town Council (2 open seats) - Stephanie Duncan, Wanda stein, Mallory Thomas
The above votes are unofficial at this time.
