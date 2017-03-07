Manufacturing Business Incubator launched to grow startups in Greenville

Greenville Technical College is launching a Manufacturing Business Incubator at its Center for Manufacturing Innovation, located adjacent to the Clemson ICAR campus.

Greenville Tech said CMI partnered with the South Carolina Research Authority to allow two startup companies to set-up shop in the incubator space.

The companies are Medical Beam Laboratories and Constructis.

Medical Beam Laboratories is researching solutions for medical radiation therapy that will overcome current limitations, according to a news release.

The news release stated that Constructis is leading research and development in kinetic energy.

